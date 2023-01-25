ADVERTISEMENT

Two brothers injured in elephant attack in Wayanad

January 25, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Two siblings were injured when a wild elephant attacked them at Chekadi, near Pulpally, Wayanad, on Wednesday. Balan, 44, and his brother Sukumaran, 42, of Vialngadi tribal hamlet under the Chethalayam forest range were attacked by the elephant around 12.30 p.m. on the day.

They were on their way to visit a pit being dug by their relatives to cremate their father who had died on Tuesday night at their ancestral graveyard inside the forests when they were attacked.

 Sukumaran suffered an injury on his left hand, while Balan lost his right ear and sustained a fracture on his shoulder. Balan’s condition is said to be critical. They had been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Mananthavady.

