Two men escape after car plunges into river in Kerala’s Kasaragod

Two persons narrowly escaped after their car fell into a river while driving through a forest in Kasaragod district of Kerala on June 27 morning.

Asreef (36) of Pullur and his friend Abdur Rasheed (35) from 7th Mile were travelling from Ambalathara, Kanhangad, to Uppinangadi in Karnataka when the accident occurred on the Palanji old bridge on the forest road connecting Kuttikol and Pandi.

Due to heavy water flow over the bridge and the absence of a handrail, Asreef and Abdur Rasheed failed to see the edge and drove into the river, where their car became completely submerged.

Both men managed to escape from the vehicle and clung to a tree in the river.

They then contacted the police, and soon a fire and rescue services team and the Adoor police arrived at the scene.

Local residents too rushed to help and secured a rope to assist in bringing the men to safety.