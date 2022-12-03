Two men electrocuted

December 03, 2022 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Two men were electrocuted at Murukkady near Kumily in Idukki on Saturday. The victims were identified as Puthanpurayil Subash, 49, and Punnakkuzhi Sivadas, 59, residents of Attappallam near Kumily. According to Kumily police, the incident occurred around 9.30 a.m. The duo was engaged in cleaning a water tank atop the house of a private Cardamom plantation at Murukkady. The tall iron ladder they were holding came in touch with an overhead live KSEB line. They were rushed to a private hospital at Kumily, but their lives could not be saved. Their bodies were shifted to Idukki Medical College for autopsy. Kumily police have registered a case for unnatural death.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US