Two men electrocuted

December 03, 2022 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - IDUKKI

Two men were electrocuted at Murukkady near Kumily in Idukki on Saturday. The victims were identified as Puthanpurayil Subash, 49, and Punnakkuzhi Sivadas, 59, residents of Attappallam near Kumily. According to Kumily police, the incident occurred around 9.30 a.m. The duo was engaged in cleaning a water tank atop the house of a private Cardamom plantation at Murukkady. The tall iron ladder they were holding came in touch with an overhead live KSEB line. They were rushed to a private hospital at Kumily, but their lives could not be saved. Their bodies were shifted to Idukki Medical College for autopsy. Kumily police have registered a case for unnatural death.