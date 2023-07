July 02, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Neyyar dam police on Sunday nabbed two youths for allegedly snatching an ornament from a woman a week ago.

The police identified the accused as Abhishek, 23, and Arjun, 21, of Malayinkeezhu. The duo purportedly snatched a gold necklace weighing 4.5 sovereigns from a woman at Nirappukkaala before fleeing on a motorcycle on June 24. It was later found that the two-wheeler was stolen.