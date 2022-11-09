Two members of foreign drug ring in police net in Kerala

The Hindu Bureau Thrissur
November 09, 2022 19:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The anti-narcotic squad of the Thrissur City police on Wednesday nabbed two members of a foreign drug network which distributes synthetic drug MDMA to Kerala and other States. The arrested have been identified as Faris Mokthar Babikar Ali (Don), 29, of Sudan, and Hussain, 29, of Palestine.

According to the police, Faris has been involved in wholesale distribution of MDMA from Yelahanka, Karnataka. Hussain was staying with Ali. Around 350 g of MDMA has been recovered from them. They have been handed over to the Karnataka Police.

The police said they had arrested one Burhanuddin, 26, of Chavakkad, with 197 g of MDMA in May this year. The drug was meant for distribution in the Kunnamkulam and Chavakkad areas of Thrissur. During interrogation, Burhanuddin revealed that he had been receiving the drug from a Sudan national. This led to the arrests of the two foreigners.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ali reached India from Sudan for studies seven years ago. However, he stayed back illegally and was involved in the drug business, the police said. It is learned that he had smuggled drugs even before.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app