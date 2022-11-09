Two members of foreign drug ring in police net in Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

The anti-narcotic squad of the Thrissur City police on Wednesday nabbed two members of a foreign drug network which distributes synthetic drug MDMA to Kerala and other States. The arrested have been identified as Faris Mokthar Babikar Ali (Don), 29, of Sudan, and Hussain, 29, of Palestine.

According to the police, Faris has been involved in wholesale distribution of MDMA from Yelahanka, Karnataka. Hussain was staying with Ali. Around 350 g of MDMA has been recovered from them. They have been handed over to the Karnataka Police.

The police said they had arrested one Burhanuddin, 26, of Chavakkad, with 197 g of MDMA in May this year. The drug was meant for distribution in the Kunnamkulam and Chavakkad areas of Thrissur. During interrogation, Burhanuddin revealed that he had been receiving the drug from a Sudan national. This led to the arrests of the two foreigners.

Ali reached India from Sudan for studies seven years ago. However, he stayed back illegally and was involved in the drug business, the police said. It is learned that he had smuggled drugs even before.