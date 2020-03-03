Two maritime academies this year, four more soon

Two maritime academies will be started in Kannur and Thalassery from this academic year and four more in other places soon, Kerala State Maritime Board chairman V.J. Mathew has said.

Classes have begun in the existing academies in Kollam and Kodungalloor. New academies would come up in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kochi and Kasaragod. A maximum of 40 students would be admitted for the courses, he told The Hindu during his visit to the Azheekal port in Kannur on Tuesday.

Short-term courses to groom students to be lascar, first class master, second master, first class driver and second master driver would be conducted in these academies. The courses have been started as per the Kerala Inland Vessel rules and these would help the students find jobs in inland vessels. Besides, there are plans to start degree and postgraduate courses in shipping and port logistics from this academic year. The board is in discussion with universities in the Netherlands and Germany to start an online maritime course and is hopeful of signing a memorandum of understanding soon, he said. With the support of the Fisheries Department, two simulators to provide training in fishing board driving and crane operation would be established in Kollam and Azheekal. The Fisheries Department has decided to invest ₹10 crore for the purchase of the simulators here. This would be part of the academic activities of the maritime board, he said.

The board is considering construction of small-time ship repair yard and dry dock under public-private partnership.

Mr. Mathew flagged off the first uru, MSV Kairali, which carried construction materials to Lakshwadeep from Azheekal.

The service would be held once every week.