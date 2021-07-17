Two Mar Thoma Metropolitans to be installed today

PATHANAMATHITTA

17 July 2021 17:32 IST

An episcopal synod of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church has decided to appoint two senior bishops as Suffragan Metropolitans.

An official statement from the church on Friday said Euyakim Mar Coorilos and Joseph Mar Barnabas would be installed as Suffragan Metropolitans at a function to be held in the Poolatheen Chapel, headquarters of the Church in Thiruvalla on Sunday.

Mar Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan, will lead the installation ceremonies.