Two Malayalis die abroad

A native of Kangazha in the district, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died in the United Kingdom on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Amiruddin, 73, who had been settled in the U.K. since the 1970s.
Amiruddin had contracted the virus three weeks ago, his relatives said.
He had worked as a General Practitioner in the National Health Service there and was settled in Woolhampton, near Birmingham. He is survived by his wife Hasina and two sons Nebil and Nadeem.
Thalassery youth
A native of Thalassery in Kannur district died of the disease in Dubai on Sunday. The 41-year-old had been admitted to a private hospital for a week.
