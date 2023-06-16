Two major water supply projects on Thiruvananthapuram outskirts under AMRUT 2.0

June 16, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A few wards in the city’s outskirts, which were added to the Corporation area much later, are expected to have improved water supply through two projects proposed by the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation as part of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme. Technical sanction was accorded this week to the projects which are also expected to benefit a large number of households which do not have water connections currently, especially in the Chanthavila and Kattayikonam wards.

One of the major projects is for the laying of a transmission main line from Peroorkada to Manvila, including interconnection and allied work at a cost of ₹66.1 crore. The main line stretching to 16 km is expected to improve water supply to 1.22 lakh households in the Kinavoor, Nalanchira, Ulloor, Edavacode, Sreekaryam, Attipra, Pongumoodu, Alathara, Akkulam, Powdikonam, Kazhakuttam and Pound Kadavu wards. Many of these areas are currently experiencing drinking water scarcity, with supply being available for two or three days a week.

The other project is a water distribution network to Chanthavila and Kattayikonam wards located at the city’s border. A total of 4,000 new connections will be added as part of the project which will have distribution lines stretching for a total distance of 80 km. The project cost is estimated at ₹30.94 crore.

Both the projects are being implemented as part of a promise in the Corporation Budget for 2023-24 as per which water connections will be provided to 100% households in the city. According to Corporation officials, it was decided to focus on areas at the outskirts of the city, where a large number of households are yet to have water connection, as well as improving the supply in areas which are almost fully covered.

The AMRUT 2.0 project will create an extra burden for the Corporation as the Union government’s share of the project has been reduced from 50% in AMURT 1.0 to one-third of the project cost now. Now, the Union government, the State government and the local body will put in an equal share of around 33%.