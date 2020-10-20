Two major SMart City projects launched

Redevelopment work of Rajaji Nagar and construction of smart roads get underway

The redevelopment work of Rajaji Nagar and construction of smart roads, two major projects under the city Corporation’s Smart City project, were launched on Tuesday.

Minister for Local Self Governments A.C. Moideen inaugurated the first phase of works at Rajaji Nagar. A masterplan has been prepared for the redevelopment work at Rajaji Nagar, spread over an area of 12.6 acres.

In the first phase, construction work will be carried out in 2.81 acres of land accommodating 248 dwelling units in eight blocks. Livelihood centres, community hall, and green open spaces for recreation are also part of the project. A space within the premises is allocated for solid waste management that will have aerobic bins and dry waste segregation hub. Solar panels will be installed on the rooftop of these eight blocks.

Each dwelling unit will have a hall (living-cum-dining area), two bedrooms (one bedroom with attached toilet), kitchen, two toilets, and a balcony area. The area of each dwelling unit will be 586 sq.ft. Initially, about 180 households will be temporarily shifted out of the Phase I area for construction purposes. The project cost for the first phase of redevelopment at Rajaji Nagar is ₹61.42 crore and is expected to be completed in two years.

The Smart roads project will cover a stretch of 9.86 kilometres of Corporation roads spread over nine wards in the core city area, including the Palayam, Vazhuthacaud, Vanchiyoor and Chala wards. As part of this, shifting of the KSEB, KWA and other utility cables would be carried out in the primary phase for which multi-utility ducts will be constructed. Once all the lines are shifted, all the electric poles along these roads will be removed.

Resurfacing of roads, road junction improvement, and upgrading of stormwater drainage will be carried out in parallel manner. Other improvements planned at road surface levels, including landscaping, signages and road markings, would be taken up in the final phase. New footpaths will be laid, cycle tracks and street furniture will be added. The objective is to provide safe and walkable streets in all public zones, tree plantation along major roads, organised on-street parking, and 100% coverage of automated LED-based street lighting.

In addition, roads under the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) will be upgraded to smart roads as part of a separate tender floated by the KRFB. Within the nine wards, 36.94 kilometres of roads will be transformed into smart roads at a cost of ₹418.1 crore.