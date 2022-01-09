Two leopard cubs found in abandoned house

Cubs that are hardly a week old in good health

Two leopard cubs were found in an abandoned house at Ummini, near here, on Sunday.

It is presumed that a leopard gave birth to the

cubs within the past 10 days in the house belonging to Madhavan Ummanazhiyil in Akathethara grama panchayat.

The Forest and Wildlife department took over the cubs, examined them, fed them, and are waiting for the mother to turn up. “Our veterinary surgeon examined the cubs and found them to be in good health. We expect the mother leopard to come in search of the cubs,” said Divisional Forest Officer Sreenivas Kurra.

The house where the cubs were found had been in disuse for over 10 years and is about 3 km away from the forest border.

Chief Wildlife Warden K.V. Uthaman said that they expected the presence of the mother in the vicinity. “We are trying to help the cubs rejoin their mother and go back to the wild for their best health,” said Mr. Uthaman.

He said if the cubs had not been found, the leopard would have taken them to a safer area. The wildlife personnel will wait for a few days and create a situation for the mother leopard to join its cubs. “We won’t expose the cubs to any risks. We will help the mother rejoin the cubs under our vigil,” said Mr. Uthaman.

One Ponnan, who was entrusted with taking care of the abandoned house, saw a leopard moving inside the house on Sunday afternoon. He alerted the people, who informed the forest officials. The forest officials found the cubs lying in a corner of the dilapidated house.

“The cubs are hardly a week old. Their eyes are not yet fully open,” said Mr. Uthaman. He said that people did not have to be scared of the leopard coming in search of its cubs.

Local people, meanwhile, demanded that the Forest department catch the mother leopard by fixing a cage or trap. Fear has gripped the local people living in the neighbourhood.