GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two langurs return to zoo enclosure; one remain perched atop a tree

Published - October 01, 2024 09:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Zoo authorities heaved a sigh of relief as two of the three ‘runaway’ common langurs returned to their enclosure on Tuesday.

The monkeys had sparked panic at the zoo for nearly two days after going missing late Sunday, prompting zookeepers to launch a search operation. While the trio were found perched atop two trees the next day, one of these returned to the enclosure to feed on the fruits that were kept to lure them. Another monkey was captured by the zookeepers, but the third one did not budge from its position.

The zoo had been closed for visitors on Tuesday to prevent any disturbance that could scare away from langurs from the premises. The authorities expressed optimism that the third monkey would return to the enclosure by the end of the day.

Published - October 01, 2024 09:14 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.