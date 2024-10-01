Two langurs return to zoo enclosure; one remain perched atop a tree

The Thiruvananthapuram Zoo authorities heaved a sigh of relief as two of the three ‘runaway’ common langurs returned to their enclosure on Tuesday.

The monkeys had sparked panic at the zoo for nearly two days after going missing late Sunday, prompting zookeepers to launch a search operation. While the trio were found perched atop two trees the next day, one of these returned to the enclosure to feed on the fruits that were kept to lure them. Another monkey was captured by the zookeepers, but the third one did not budge from its position.

The zoo had been closed for visitors on Tuesday to prevent any disturbance that could scare away from langurs from the premises. The authorities expressed optimism that the third monkey would return to the enclosure by the end of the day.