Two-lane State Highways on the anvil

All State Highways (SHs) will be developed to two-lane in a phased manner and four-laning of key State Highways will be taken up based on traffic demand. A Core Road Network will be established by including important Public Works Department (PWD) roads in the State other than the State Highways.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, in his policy address to the Assembly, said bituminous macadam (BM) and bituminous concrete (BC) works would be taken up using shredded plastic waste for 50% of the roads as part of adopting climate resilient techniques for laying roads. Rubberised bitumen will be used for resurfacing work for all the roads in the State.

The government accords top priority for the Hill Highway and a detailed project report has been prepared for 27 reaches and ₹1,506 crore has been sanctioned for 18 projects provided by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. Works are in progress in seven reaches in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Wayanad and Kasaragod districts.

The Alappuzha bypass will be completed in April 2020 and the Vytilla and Kundannur flyovers in 2020. The PWD will award long-term maintenance for three pilot roads for a length of 120 km.