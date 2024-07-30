Two landslips in Kozhikode, one person missing

Kozhikode district is facing severe rain havoc that has led to landslips in several places. A landslide in Vilangad-Malayangad in rural Kozhikode has resulted in the collapse of a crucial bridge, leaving 15 families isolated in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The disaster has also caused damage to four houses located on banks of the river Mahe. One person, Mathew, 63, has been reported missing in the landslips where rescue operations are in progress under the aegis of the National Disaster Response Force. The residents on the banks of the river have been shifted to safer locations.

Also read: Wayanad landslides LIVE

Another landslip was reported from Pashukkadavu in Kuttiyadi. However, there are no casualties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several parts of the district were flooded while land caved in several places. Water level in Poonoor, Mahe, Kuttiyadi, Chaliyar, and Cherupuzha rivers and BK Canal was rising rapidly and the residents on the banks of these rivers are on high alert.

One person died after he fell into the Kannadikkal Canal in the city. The deceased has been identified as Subair, 42, son of Mohammed Koya of Pulikkalpeedika, Kannadikkal.

The Kakkayam reservoir has been put on red alert with the water level rising. Two shutters of the reservoir have been raised by 4 feet as the water level rose beyond the acceptable level. The residents on the banks of the Kuttiyadi river have been asked to stay alert.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Two killed in landslip in Thrissur’s Malakkappara

Seven families have been shifted to safer locations after the Kaithappoyi-Aanorammal road collapsed for over 80 metres in rural Kozhikode.

The district administration has opened 47 relief camps across the district in which 1,811 people from 550 families have been accommodated and there 17 camps (790 people) in Kozhikode Taluk, 8 camps (113 people) in Vadakara Taluk, 10 camps (319) people in Koyilandy Taluk and 12 camps (589 people) in Thamarassery Taluk.

Hundreds of people have been shifted to safer locations. People in landslide prone areas have been asked to relocate immediately.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.