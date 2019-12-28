Two lakh houses by January 26

A review meeting of the LIFE Mission convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Saturday decided to complete the construction of 2,00,000 houses by January 26. The meeting was informed that the Finance Department would release the necessary funds for the construction of houses under the mission programme.
Officials said 96% of the houses taken up in the first phase and 66.36% of the dwellings in the second phase had been completed.
Tenders had been invited for the third phase for construction of 10 apartment buildings to accommodate 1.06 lakh landless, homeless families in 10 districts.
The buildings would be constructed using prefabrication technology. The sites for the apartment complexes were being identified,
