Two Kuttanand villages get potable water, thanks to a CSR initiative by UST

January 19, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram  

The units have been installed by the UST Kochi’s corporate social responsibility team as part of the company’s Adopt A Village programme

The Hindu Bureau

A UST CSR volunteer hands over a pot of treated water to a resident of Oorukary village in Kuttanad. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Digital transformation solutions company UST has installed two water treatment plants in the villages of Mithrakary and Oorukary in Kuttanad, Alappuzha. The unavailability of potable water had resulted in major health issues cropping among the people of many villages in Kuttanad.

The units have been installed by the UST Kochi’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) team as part of the company’s Adopt A Village programme and handed over to local committees constituted for the purpose. Beneficiaries from the two villages attended the inaugural function. Social workers and residents at Kuttanad provided local support for the project.

The project is expected to provide safe drinking water for 1,500 families in Mithrakary and Oorukary villages. Prasanth Subramanian, CSR ambassador Kochi, UST, said, “The initiative has been conceived and implemented to help the local communities tide over the acute water shortage crisis they have been facing for more than a decade”.

The water treatment plants include a well, pre-filtration and chlorination tank, iron and unwanted minerals filter, Reverse Osmosis (RO) process, carbon filter, UV filter, supply tank and plant room.

UST has also lined up measures to continue support for the communities in the two villages through health camps and providing educational support, a press note issued by the company said.

