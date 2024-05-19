GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two Kuttanad villages get water treatment plants under UST CSR initiative

Published - May 19, 2024 06:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
A resident of Vezhapra in Kuttanad receives the symbolic first pot of potable water from the new plant established by UST.

UST Global, the digital transformation solutions company with presence in Kerala, has installed and handed over two water treatment plants in Alappuzha as part of its flagship corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme ‘Adopt a Village’. The new water treatment plants have been set up and handed over to the people of Kandankary and Vezhapra villages in Kuttanad where the non-availability of affordable potable water had been a cause for worry for decades.

There are more than 750 families residing in Vezhapra and Kandankary has over 250 families. Prasanth Subramanian, CSR ambassador, Kochi, UST Global, along with CSR leads Shine Varghese and Ramu Krishna, handed over the plants at the function.

One of the beneficiaries, Sobha Mohan, 50, said, “For over three decades, our community has been suffering due to the scarcity of clean water for drinking and cooking. Continuous use of polluted water from nearby water bodies has seriously impacted our health, leading to many diseases. The new treatment plants will solve a critical problem in our lives.”

The plants also include a well, pre-filtration and chlorination tank, filter for iron and unwanted minerals, Reverse Osmosis (RO) process, carbon filter, UV filter, supply tank and plant room. “The handing over of two more water treatment plants for the benefit of the villages of Vezhapra and Kandankary in Kuttanad is a continuation of UST’s efforts towards ensuring hassle-free potable drinking water availability,” said Mr. Subramanian.

Last year, UST had established water treatment plants in the villages of Mithrakkari and Oorukary.

