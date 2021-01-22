Two Kudumbashree units get ISO certification

Thiruvananthapuram

22 January 2021 01:07 IST

Sanjeevani and JARMS Group Nutrimix secure ISO 22000:2018 in food safety management

Two of the Kudumbashree’s Nutrimix units have received ISO (International Organisation for Standardisation) certification.

In all, 241 Kudumbashree units comprising 1,569 neighbourhood group members produce Amrutham Nutrimix, the take-home ration provided through the 33,115 anganwadis in the State as part of a convergence programme involving the Kudumbashree and the Women and Child Development Department.

Sanjeevani and JARMS Group Nutrimix, the two units from Malappuram district, secured ISO 22000:2018 certification in food safety management.

The Sanjeevani unit was started by 10 members under the Thazhekode community development society (CDS) in April 2006.

The unit, which has an annual turnover of ₹1.32 crore, produces the Amrutham Nutrimix powder and value-added products such as flour under the brand Jeevas and Nutrimix biscuit cake.

The JARMS Group unit was started under the Manjeri municipality CDS 2 in July 2006.

The six-member unit also produces ‘pazhampori’ mix, ‘palappam’ mix, ‘matta puttu’ powder, and ‘payasam’ mix, taking its annual sales to ₹1.13 crore.

The two units took the initiative to get ISO 22000 certification and trade mark registration and succeeded.

The 241 units in the State produce and distribute 23,000 tonnes of Nutrimix, with an annual turnover of ₹169 crore.

Some of the units that produce value-added products have good annual sales, even up to ₹2 crore. Most units have a turnover of at least ₹40 lakh. The maximum number of Nutrimix units is in Malappuram - 43.

Kudumbashree officials say that inspired by the two units that have received ISO certification, other units have got in touch with them to find out how they too can get the certification.

All the units function as per a standard operating procedure. They are monitored by the Kudumbashree district missions, ICDS supervisors under the Women and Child Development Department, and Food Safety officials.

The units are graded to ensure the quality of the Nutrimix. This is done following a joint inspection by the Kudumbashree, Women and Child Development Department, and Food Safety officials to look into aspects such as hygiene, quality control, bookkeeping, production, and teamwork. After a grading in 2017, the process is currently under way. At present, 228 units have the ‘A’ grade.

In 2019, the Nutrimix was fortified with 11 micronutrients in collaboration with the Women and Child Development Department and the UN World Food Programme. For this, all the units were provided with training and equipped with a 100-kg blender.

Challenge ahead

The challenge ahead is to enhance the value-addition done by the units, upgrade the few units that do not have the ‘A’ grade, and secure standardisations such as the ISO for the other units, say Kudumbashree officials.