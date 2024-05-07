Two Kollam schools secure 100% results in ICSE exams

May 07, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOLLAM

Trinity Lyceum School has secured 100% results in ICSE Class X and ISC Plus Two examinations. Among the 201 students who appeared for the Class X examination, 115 students secured distinction and 43 students passed with first class. Among the 105 students who appeared for Plus Two Examination, 98 students secured distinction and seven secured first class. While Joyal Jayan, who secured 99.4% marks, is the Class X school topper in Plus Two, Saya Mary Sam (Science) and A. Darshana (Commerce) are the school toppers. Another school that recorded 100% results is Vimala Hridaya ISC. The school secured 56 distinctions, 26 first class and 5 second class in Class 10. Alisha Sabeer is the school topper with 97% marks while Afsal B and Sreeprasad are the toppers in Science and Commerce respectively.