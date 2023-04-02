ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed, two injured critically as bus carrying Velankanni pilgrims overturns near Thanjavur 

April 02, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a nine-year-old boy, were killed and two others were injured critically when a bus carrying Velankanni pilgrims from Thrissur overturned at Orathanad, near Thanjavur, on Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Lilly of Nellikunnu, 63, and Rayan, 9. The bus, which started on Saturday evening from Thrissur, met with the accident at 5 a.m. on Sunday. There were around 50 people on the bus. According to preliminary reports, 38 people sustained minor injuries in the accident. The injured have been admitted to the Thanjavur medical college hospital. It is reported that the bus while negotiating a curve rammed a barricade and overturned.

