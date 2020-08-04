Two killed, one injured as bikes collide

KOTTAYAM

04 August 2020 23:03 IST

Two persons were killed and one sustained grievous injuries when two speeding motorcycles collided head on near here on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Venu S. Kumar, 28, of Channikkad, and Adarsh, 25, of Manikunnam. Vignesh, 24, who sustained grievous injuries in the impact of the accident, is undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital.

The accident took place on the Pakkil-Mulankuzha road around 1.30 p.m. when the two motorcycles, coming from the opposite directions, rammed each other. As the accident spot was within a COVID-19 containment zone, the local residents initially hesitated to rescue the injured.

By the time they were rushed to the hospital, two had succumbed to their injuries.