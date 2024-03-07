Two killed in train accident

March 07, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

A woman and a five-year-old girl were killed after being hit by a speeding train in Kottayam on Thursday. The deceased were yet to be identified. The police said the accident took place around 10.45 a.m when the duo were run over by the Hyderabad-Thiruvananthapuram Sabari express near the Caritas rail overbridge. The bodies were shifted to the Government medical College, Kottayam for postmortem examination. Preliminary investigations suggested that the deceased duo might belong to a family of inter-State workers. A detailed probe is on to ascertain the circumstances that led to the deaths.

