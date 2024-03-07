ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed in train accident

March 07, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and a five-year-old girl were killed after being hit by a speeding train in Kottayam on Thursday. The deceased were yet to be identified. The police said the accident took place around 10.45 a.m when the duo were run over by the Hyderabad-Thiruvananthapuram Sabari express near the Caritas rail overbridge. The bodies were shifted to the Government medical College, Kottayam for postmortem examination. Preliminary investigations suggested that the deceased duo might belong to a family of inter-State workers. A detailed probe is on to ascertain the circumstances that led to the deaths.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US