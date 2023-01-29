Two killed in suspected bike racing accident near Kovalam

January 29, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State capital woke up to the horrific news of a pedestrian being thrown away and one of her limbs severed after being hit by a speeding motorcycle that allegedly engaged in illegal drag racing near Kovalam on Sunday. The rash and negligent driving-impelled incident claimed the lives of both the pedestrian and the biker.

The incident has yet again brought lax motor vehicle enforcement under a scanner in the region that has been witnessing a spate of accidents especially along the NH-66 bypass. Of late, speedsters on powerful new-generation bikes have increasingly posed a threat to the safety of pedestrians and other road users.

The incident occurred at Thoppady near Vazhamuttom along the bypass around 7.30 a.m. when 53-year old Panathura native Sandhya was crossing the four-lane road to reach a bus-stop to travel to Sasthamangalam where she works as a domestic help.

After being hit by the motorcycle that was headed towards Thiruvananthapuram, Sandhya was thrown away onto a median tree nearly 50 m away.

The biker, Aravindan S.B., 23, who hailed from Poovar, landed in a roadside drain. His two-wheeler came to a halt around 200 m away, eyewitnesses said.

While Sandhya died on the spot, Aravindan was rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital with critical injuries. Despite being referred to a private hospital in the city, he succumbed to his injuries late in the evening.

Over-speeding

According to the police, Aravindan was purportedly part of a group of three motorcyclists who had gone to Kovalam to create Instagram ‘reels’ on their flashy bikes. They are suspected to have travelled at speeds as high as 100 kmph.

Thiruvallam station house officer Rahul Ravindran said four people have died in accidents that have taken place on the NH-66 bypass in the area during the last six months. At least 100 road-related accidents have been reported under the Thiruvallam police station limits during the period.

Two youths were killed in a head-on collision during a fatal video shoot near Mukkola, around 6 km away, in June last year. While the incident had prompted the police and the Motor Vehicles department to launch a crackdown on risky biking prevalent among youngsters, such efforts have not had a long lasting impact on such practices.

Coupled with wanton disregard for motor safety rules among the youth, Mr. Ravindran said the delay in constructing a new service bridge at Thiruvallam has also resulted in accidents. The absence of the bridge has led to vehicles headed in opposite directions towards Kovalam and Ambalathara using the lane. A motorcycle rider died there after being knocked down by a vehicle that had come from Tamil Nadu last week, he said.