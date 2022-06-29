Two killed in separate road accidents in Kannur

Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in Kannur on Wednesday.

A private FM radio technician was killed after a lorry carrying timber collided with his car near Pallikulam Mandapam. The deceased was identified as Abhijit, son of Edakadan Sasi of Kanjirathara in Chirakkal. The accident took place around 1 a.m. Though he was rushed to hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

In another incident, a cyclist who was undergoing treatment after being hit by a vehicle died at a private hospital in Kannur on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Rilan Farheen, 15, of Pappinisseri, Kannur. He was a student of the Pappinisseri Government Higher Secondary School.