Two killed in separate road accidents in Kannur
Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in Kannur on Wednesday.
A private FM radio technician was killed after a lorry carrying timber collided with his car near Pallikulam Mandapam. The deceased was identified as Abhijit, son of Edakadan Sasi of Kanjirathara in Chirakkal. The accident took place around 1 a.m. Though he was rushed to hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.
In another incident, a cyclist who was undergoing treatment after being hit by a vehicle died at a private hospital in Kannur on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Rilan Farheen, 15, of Pappinisseri, Kannur. He was a student of the Pappinisseri Government Higher Secondary School.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.