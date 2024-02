February 16, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KOCHI

Two persons were killed in a road accident after their scooter collided with a KSRTC bus at Odakkali within the Kurumppampady police station limits on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Ajesh, 31, and Deepu, 31, both residents of Kuthukuzhi in Kothamangalam. They were on their way from Kothamangalam to Perumbavur and the bus was headed in the opposite direction.

Though they were rushed to a nearby hospital, they succumbed to their injuries.