December 07, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Two persons were killed when a speeding motorcycle rammed a bus near Kanjirappally on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Nijo Thomas, 33, of Idukki and Binu P.P., 44, of Irupathiyaram Mile. The accident occurred around 3.30 p.m. near the Petta school. The police said the two-wheeler lost control and rammed the bus in the opposite direction. While Binu died on the spot, Nijo succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. A case has been registered.

