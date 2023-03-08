Two killed in road accident

March 08, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries when a speeding car rammed two motorcycles in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday night. The ceased were identified as 27-year-old Shaji of Palakkad and 27-year-old Sreejith, a native of Kanichukulangara in Alappuzha. Two persons, identified as Devan of Kattappana and Aneesh of Palakkad, sustained injuries during the collision. The accident occurred around 11.45 p.m. near Melevettipram Junction when the car rammed the two motorcycles. The Pathanamthitta police have booked a case against the car driver, identified as Thomas of Nariyapuram.