Two killed in road accident in Wayanad

February 25, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - KALPETTA

Two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries when a speeding autorickshaw collided head on with a KSRTC bus after hitting a car at Varyad on the Kolleggal-Kozhikode National Highway 766 on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Shereef, 50, of Vakkal Valappil, who was the auto driver, and Amini, 55, wife of Chaman of Chullimoola tribal hamlet.

Saradha, 55, another traveller in the autorickshaw, and Sreejith, 40, a bike rider, were admitted to the general hospital here with serious injuries, the police said.