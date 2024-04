April 07, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A 42-year-old man and his son were killed in a road accident at Purakkad in Alappuzha on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Sudev and Adhidev, 12. Sudev’s wife Vineetha, 36, who sustained serious injuries was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha.

According to the police, the family was going to a temple when the motorcycle they were travelling collided with a lorry in the morning.

