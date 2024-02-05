ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed in road accident at Kothamangalam

February 05, 2024 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths were killed after their two-wheeler veered off the road and fell into a drain, at Nellikuzhi, Kothamangalam, in the early hours of Sunday. The deceased are Amanudeen, 28, of Edavanakkad and Abdul Majeed, 23, of Kuzhipilly. They were reportedly travelling to Ernakulam when the accident occurred. It is suspected that none saw them fall into the drain, until passers-by checked the area on seeing a helmet on the road side. Both of them were declared brought dead at the hospital. The Kothamagalam police have launched a probe into the incident.

