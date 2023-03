March 29, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Two persons were killed after being hit by a lightning strike, near Mundakkayam, Kottayam, on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Sunil, 45, of Mundakkayam and Shibu,43, a native of Attathodu.

Preliminary reports suggested that the incident was reported around 5.15 p.m from Kappilamoottil, near Mundakkayam, when the duo were surveying a property. As soon as the lightning struck, the duo fell unconscious and were later declared dead at a hospital nearby.