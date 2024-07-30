ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed in landslip in Thrissur’s Malakkappara

Published - July 30, 2024 08:15 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A landslip at Malakkappara, near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border check post, claimed two lives on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Rajeswary, 57, from Tamil Nadu, and her granddaughter, Muthu, 12. Their house collapsed in the landslip.

The area is witnessing heavy rain. It is reported that the Upper Sholayar dam has been opened due to heavy rain in the catchment areas.

Train services were disrupted at Akamala in Thrissur district on Tuesday as floodwater entered into the rail track. Train services between Thrissur and Shoranur have been cancelled.

Ernakulam-Kannur Intercity stopped service at Thrissur and Tirunelveli-Palakkad Palaruvi Expess stopped service at Aluva. Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur Venad Express stopped service at Chalakudy.

Guruvayur-Thrissur; Thrissur -Guruvayur; Shoranur-Thrissur; Thrissur-Shoranur passengers also cancelled services. Many trains were delayed.

