ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed in devastating fire at insurance office in Kerala capital

Updated - September 03, 2024 04:39 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 03:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Fire and Rescue Services officials suspect the blaze may have been caused by explosion in air conditioner unit in office

The Hindu Bureau

The aftermath of the fire that broke out an office of the New India Assurance at Pappanamcode in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on September 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two people were killed after a massive fire tore through an office of the New India Assurance Co. Ltd., a public-sector general insurance company, at Pappanamcode, about five kilometres from the Kerala capital, on Tuesday (September 3, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The blaze erupted at around 1.30 p.m. in the Pappanamcode portal office of the company. Among the deceased who were found charred inside the office, one has been identified as Vaishna, 34, a staffer who hailed from Melamcode near Pappamancode. The identity of the second victim, who is presumed to be a female customer, remains unknown. Both individuals were declared dead soon after being brought to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

Fire breaks out at an insurance company in Kerala capital. | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

AC explosion suspected

Fire and Rescue Services officials suspected the fire may have been caused by an explosion in an air conditioner unit installed in the office. The office furniture, documents and other items were completely gutted in the fire. The intense heat also shattered the windows. The fire was extinguished within nearly 30 minutes.

The outlet, located on the first floor of a two-storied building at Pappanamcode junction, was the only area affected, with businesses on the ground floor suffering no damage.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US