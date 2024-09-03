Two killed in devastating fire at insurance office in Kerala capital

Two people were killed after a massive fire tore through an office of the New India Assurance Co. Ltd., a public-sector general insurance company, at Pappanamcode, about five kilometres from the Kerala capital, on Tuesday (September 3, 2024).

The blaze erupted at around 1.30 p.m. in the Pappanamcode portal office of the company. Among the deceased who were found charred inside the office, one has been identified as Vaishna, 34, a staffer who hailed from Melamcode near Pappamancode. The identity of the second victim, who is presumed to be a female customer, remains unknown. Both individuals were declared dead soon after being brought to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

AC explosion suspected

Fire and Rescue Services officials suspected the fire may have been caused by an explosion in an air conditioner unit installed in the office. The office furniture, documents and other items were completely gutted in the fire. The intense heat also shattered the windows. The fire was extinguished within nearly 30 minutes.

The outlet, located on the first floor of a two-storied building at Pappanamcode junction, was the only area affected, with businesses on the ground floor suffering no damage.