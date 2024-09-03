GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two killed in devastating fire at insurance office in Kerala capital

Fire and Rescue Services officials suspect the blaze may have been caused by explosion in air conditioner unit in office

Updated - September 03, 2024 03:42 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 03:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The aftermath of the fire that broke out an office of the New India Assurance at Pappanamcode in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on September 3, 2024.

The aftermath of the fire that broke out an office of the New India Assurance at Pappanamcode in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on September 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two people were killed after a massive fire tore through an office of the New India Assurance Co. Ltd., a public-sector general insurance company, at Pappanamcode, about five kilometres from the Kerala capital, on Tuesday (September 3, 2024).

The blaze erupted at around 1.30 p.m. in the Pappanamcode portal office of the company. Among the deceased who were found charred inside the office, one has been identified as Vaishna, 34, a staffer who hailed from Melamcode near Pappamancode. The identity of the second victim, who is presumed to be a female customer, remains unknown. Both individuals were declared dead soon after being brought to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

Fire breaks out at an insurance company in Kerala capital. | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

AC explosion suspected

Fire and Rescue Services officials suspected the fire may have been caused by an explosion in an air conditioner unit installed in the office. The office furniture, documents and other items were completely gutted in the fire. The intense heat also shattered the windows. The fire was extinguished within nearly 30 minutes.

The outlet, located on the first floor of a two-storied building at Pappanamcode junction, was the only area affected, with businesses on the ground floor suffering no damage.

