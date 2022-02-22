Two killed in car-truck collision in Kottayam

Accident occurs around 5.30 a.m. on MC Road

Two 33-year-olds were killed when a car collided head on with a truck near Kuravilangad here on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Sreejith and Manoj, both natives of Pandalam in Pathanamthitta.

The accident occurred around 5.30 a.m. on the MC Road when the car, returning from the Nedumbassery airport, reached Monipally. A police team that rushed to the spot cut open the mangled remains of the vehicles to extricate the passengers. Though the Sreejith and Manoj were rushed to a hospital, their lives could not be saved.

The truck driver, identified as Soman, sustained serious injuries in the collision. The Kuravilangadu police have booked a case in connection with the accident.