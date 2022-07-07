Two killed in blast at Mattannur

July 07, 2022 00:45 IST

Kannur A father-son duo from Assam who earned a living by collecting scrap here died on Wednesday in a suspected bomb blast, the police said.

Fazal Haq (50) and his son Shaheedul, said to be in his 20s, died in the blast that happened at their residence in Mattannur, near here, while categorising the collected scrap. ‘‘There were five people on the premises. But the father and son were inside a room categorising the scrap that was collected. The blast happened in the evening,” the police said, adding that no one else was injured. Inquest proceedings of the bodies are still underway, they added.