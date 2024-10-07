GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two killed in accident

Published - October 07, 2024 06:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed after their scooter rammed into a parked mini-lorry near Kilimanoor during the early hours of Monday.

The deceased were identified as Renju, 36, and Ani, 40, of Pulimath. The incident occurred at Pulimath around 2 a.m. when the duo were coming from the Karette direction along the MC Road.

Following the collision, the two motorists were thrown off the scooter. Despite being rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital, their lives could not be saved, the police said.

