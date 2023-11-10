HamberMenu
Two killed in accident

November 10, 2023 09:15 am | Updated 09:15 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Two college students from Malappuram district were killed in an accident at Kakkadampoyil on Thursday. The victims were identified as Aslam, 19 and Arshad, 19. Their scooter reportedly fell into a steep slope along a dangerous curve on the Koombara-Kakkadampoyil route.

The accident took place around 3.30 p.m. The two were degree students at EMEA College of Arts and Science, Kondotty. Another student, who also reportedly travelled by the same scooter, sustained grave injuries and admitted to a private medical college at Mukkom. The students were reportedly on a pleasure trip to the hill station.

