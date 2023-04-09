Two killed in accident

April 09, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Two persons were killed when the motorcycle they were travelling on rammed a car near Manimala on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Jins John, 31 and his 25-year-old brother Jiss John, both natives of Manimala. The accident took place on Saturday evening when a car in front of the duo’s motorcycle applied sudden brakes. The duo, who sustained serious injuries in the impact of the collision, were shifted to the Government medical College Kottayam. They, however, succumbed to their injuries a few hours later on Sunday morning.