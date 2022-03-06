Two killed in accident
Two persons were killed when a speeding car rammed a two-wheeler near Thuruthy on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as 43-year-old Saiju and his 40-year-old wife Vibi. The accident took place around 2.45 p.m. on the MC Road when the couple, who were on their way to Vallamkulam on a motorcycle, were hit by the car that came from the opposite direction.
Eyewitness accounts suggested that the car dragged the couple along the road for a few meters and went on to hit a building nearby. The injured were rushed to the Government Medical College, Kottayam, though to no avail. A case has been registered.
