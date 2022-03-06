Kerala

Two killed in accident

Two persons were killed when a speeding car rammed a two-wheeler near Thuruthy on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as 43-year-old Saiju and his 40-year-old wife Vibi. The accident took place around 2.45 p.m. on the MC Road when the couple, who were on their way to Vallamkulam on a motorcycle, were hit by the car that came from the opposite direction.

Eyewitness accounts suggested that the car dragged the couple along the road for a few meters and went on to hit a building nearby. The injured were rushed to the Government Medical College, Kottayam, though to no avail. A case has been registered.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 6, 2022 7:09:12 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/two-killed-in-accident/article65198480.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY