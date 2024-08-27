ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed in accident in Kottayam

Published - August 27, 2024 06:58 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two people were killed when a speeding truck rammed a motorcycle near Kodimatha, Kottayam, on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as 49-year-old Manoj P.S. and his 45-year-old wife, Prasanna, both natives of Kottayam. The accident occurred around 3.30 p.m. when the truck collided with their motorcycle on the Kodimatha four-lane road.

The police said that Manoj was an employee of the Health department, while his wife ran a shop near the Kottayam West police station. Both sustained severe head injuries due to the impact of the collision, which resulted in their deaths.

A case has been registered and the bodies will be handed over to their relatives after a post-mortem examination.

