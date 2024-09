A young man and his sister-in-law died in a motorbike accident that occurred early on September 29 (Sunday) morning on Pandit Karuppan Road.

The bike that Sufiyan, 22, of Kasaragod, and Meenakshi, 21, of Thevara were riding rammed a post in front of a church on the road. They were reportedly going to get food in connection with an event that was scheduled on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.