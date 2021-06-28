Two killed in accident at Ramanattukara

Kozhikode

28 June 2021 16:50 IST

An early morning road accident on Monday claimed the lives of two persons at Ramanattukara.

The victims in the latest incident were identified as P.A. George of Ambayathode and Shyam V. Sasi of Puthuppally.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the police, a truck collided with their multi-purpose vehicle near the Ramanattukara flyover at around 2 a.m.

George and Shyam were on the way to Wayanad Both of them succumbed to injuries while being taken to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, the police said.

The MPV was loaded with sanitizers and gloves for regional distribution. Both of them were reportedly coming back after securing the wholesale stock from Thrissur. The truck involved in the incident was heading to an industrial site at Chelari.

With recurring accidents on the Ramanattukara-Kozhikode route, road safety experts have called upon the police to put in place better speed controlling mechanisms. They alleged that the speed detection cameras were defunct in many stretches prompting the motorists to engage in road racing.