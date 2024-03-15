ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed in accident at Palode

March 15, 2024 11:54 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed in a collision between the motorcycle they were travelling on and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus at Palode on March 15 (Friday).

The dead were identified as Subhash, 56, and Anil, 52, the Palode police said.

The accident occurred around 9.30 p.m. near the Palode forest range office. The KSRTC bus was heading from Tenkasi towards the State capital, while Subhash and Anil were riding from Nanniyode towards Palode, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The two died on the accident spot and the death was confirmed at the Palode community health centre. The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary of the Nedumangad district hospital, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US