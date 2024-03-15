Two killed in accident at Palode

March 15, 2024 11:54 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Two persons were killed in a collision between the motorcycle they were travelling on and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus at Palode on March 15 (Friday).

The dead were identified as Subhash, 56, and Anil, 52, the Palode police said.

The accident occurred around 9.30 p.m. near the Palode forest range office. The KSRTC bus was heading from Tenkasi towards the State capital, while Subhash and Anil were riding from Nanniyode towards Palode, the police said.

The two died on the accident spot and the death was confirmed at the Palode community health centre. The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary of the Nedumangad district hospital, the police said.

