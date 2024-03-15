GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two killed in accident at Palode

March 15, 2024 11:54 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed in a collision between the motorcycle they were travelling on and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus at Palode on March 15 (Friday).

The dead were identified as Subhash, 56, and Anil, 52, the Palode police said.

The accident occurred around 9.30 p.m. near the Palode forest range office. The KSRTC bus was heading from Tenkasi towards the State capital, while Subhash and Anil were riding from Nanniyode towards Palode, the police said.

The two died on the accident spot and the death was confirmed at the Palode community health centre. The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary of the Nedumangad district hospital, the police said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.