December 06, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Two youths died at Aruvikkara after their motorcycle collided with a KSRTC bus. They were identified as Nidhin Joy, 21, and Shibin B.S., 18. Both of them were residents of Marthumkuzhi, Idamanmugal, Aruvikkara. The two-wheeler had collided with a KSRTC city fast bus, which was on its way to East Fort. Shibin was riding pillion. Although the two were rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, they could not be saved.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.