Two killed by train while crossing tracks in Kasaragod

Two men lost their lives while crossing railway track near the Kanhangad South Koval store on August 3 (Saturday) night. The deceased were identified as Gangadharan, 63, a coconut climber from Muthappanan Kavu, and Rajan, 60, a labourer from Muvarikund.

The incident occurred when the two were crossing the railway track after the Malabar Express had passed, and they reportedly failed to notice a goods train approaching from Nileswaram towards Kanhangad on the adjacent track.

The Hosdurg police arrived at the scene and transported the bodies to the Kanhangad District Hospital mortuary.

