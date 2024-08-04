GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two killed by train while crossing tracks in Kasaragod

Published - August 04, 2024 08:08 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Two men lost their lives while crossing railway track near the Kanhangad South Koval store on August 3 (Saturday) night. The deceased were identified as Gangadharan, 63, a coconut climber from Muthappanan Kavu, and Rajan, 60, a labourer from Muvarikund.

The incident occurred when the two were crossing the railway track after the Malabar Express had passed, and they reportedly failed to notice a goods train approaching from Nileswaram towards Kanhangad on the adjacent track.

The Hosdurg police arrived at the scene and transported the bodies to the Kanhangad District Hospital mortuary.

Related Topics

Kasaragod / railway accident / death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.