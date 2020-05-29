Two killed as well caves in at Tanur

Two labourers were killed when a well under construction caved in at Moolakkal near Tanur on Friday. The victims were identified as Velayudhan and Achuthan. They were from Mukkola, Tanur.

Velayudhan and Achuthan were in the well when the tragedy took place. The well caved in and large chunk of soil fell on them and buried them alive.

The police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel joined hands with the local people to remove the soil with an earth mover. The bodies could be retrieved after a few hours.